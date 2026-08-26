'Toxic' review: Yash leads exhausting, hollow gangster drama

Set in Goa, Toxic follows Raya (Yash), a power-hungry gangster who builds a large criminal empire through unapologetic, ruthless violence.

Nayanthara plays his sister, Ganga, while Advani essays his partner, Nadia, with whom he has a son, Ticket.

Raya abandons them, and when Ticket (also played by Yash) grows up, he seeks revenge.

Will Raya finally face the consequences of his actions?