Iman Vellani hosts 'Avengers: Doomsday' podcast ahead of release

The Countdown to Avengers: Doomsday Official Podcast covers five films from the Infinity Saga.

The films are The Avengers, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame.

All these movies can be streamed on JioHotstar.

The fifth episode of the podcast will coincide with the re-release of Avengers Endgame: Encore in theaters on September 25, 2026.