Iman Vellani hosts 'Avengers: Doomsday' podcast ahead of release
What's the story
Ahead of the much-anticipated release of Avengers: Doomsday, Marvel has launched a new video podcast titled Countdown to Avengers: Doomsday Official Podcast. The show is available on YouTube. The podcast is hosted by Iman Vellani, the star of Marvel Studios series Ms. Marvel, and Frank Alvarez, co-host of the comedy podcast The Basement Yard.
Film lineup
Films covered in podcast and streaming details
The Countdown to Avengers: Doomsday Official Podcast covers five films from the Infinity Saga.
The films are The Avengers, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame.
All these movies can be streamed on JioHotstar.
The fifth episode of the podcast will coincide with the re-release of Avengers Endgame: Encore in theaters on September 25, 2026.
Star-studded film
Cast and crew of 'Avengers: Doomsday'
The upcoming Marvel film, Avengers: Doomsday, is directed by Anthony Russo and Joe Russo and produced by Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, and Jonathan Schwartz.
It features an ensemble cast including Robert Downey Jr. as Victor von Doom/Doctor Doom.
Other stars include Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Pedro Pascal, Paul Rudd, Anthony Mackie, Florence Pugh, and Vanessa Kirby, among others.
The film will hit theaters on December 18.