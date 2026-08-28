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Home / News / Entertainment News / Iman Vellani hosts 'Avengers: Doomsday' podcast ahead of release
Iman Vellani hosts 'Avengers: Doomsday' podcast ahead of release
Marvel's new podcast preps fans for 'Avengers: Doomsday'

Iman Vellani hosts 'Avengers: Doomsday' podcast ahead of release

By Apoorva Rastogi
Aug 28, 2026
11:18 am
What's the story

Ahead of the much-anticipated release of Avengers: Doomsday, Marvel has launched a new video podcast titled Countdown to Avengers: Doomsday Official Podcast. The show is available on YouTube. The podcast is hosted by Iman Vellani, the star of Marvel Studios series Ms. Marvel, and Frank Alvarez, co-host of the comedy podcast The Basement Yard.

Film lineup

Films covered in podcast and streaming details

The Countdown to Avengers: Doomsday Official Podcast covers five films from the Infinity Saga.

The films are The Avengers, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame.

All these movies can be streamed on JioHotstar.

The fifth episode of the podcast will coincide with the re-release of Avengers Endgame: Encore in theaters on September 25, 2026.

Star-studded film

Cast and crew of 'Avengers: Doomsday'

The upcoming Marvel film, Avengers: Doomsday, is directed by Anthony Russo and Joe Russo and produced by Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, and Jonathan Schwartz.

It features an ensemble cast including Robert Downey Jr. as Victor von Doom/Doctor Doom.

Other stars include Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Pedro Pascal, Paul Rudd, Anthony Mackie, Florence Pugh, and Vanessa Kirby, among others.

The film will hit theaters on December 18.

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