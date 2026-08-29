This is Volkswagen's 1st fully electric camper van
What's the story
Volkswagen has unveiled its first-ever all-electric camper, the ID. California Cruise, at the 2026 Caravan Salon in Dusseldorf. The new model is based on the ID. Buzz and is a part of Volkswagen's plan to expand its electric camper van range by 2028. The ID. California Cruise combines the classic VW Bus design with camping features and battery-electric power, starting at around €60,800 ($70,800) in Germany with deliveries beginning early next year.
Features
The camper integrates with California app to plan charging stops
The ID. California Cruise is designed with practicality in mind, offering a bed for two, a dedicated "California" mode for camping stops, and power supply for camping accessories.
It also integrates with the California App to help plan charging stops on road trips or weekends away without compromising comfort or range.
The camper is available in short or long wheelbase versions to accommodate different space requirements.
Evolution
Volkswagen plans to expand electric camper line-up by 2028
The launch of the ID. California Cruise marks the beginning of a new chapter in Volkswagen's history, with plans to expand this line-up by 2028 with more fully electric models.
The goal is to bring battery-electric technology into compact campers that can be used every day and are ready for spontaneous trips at any time.
Comfort
The interior features an integrated sleeping area for 2 people
The interior of the ID. California Cruise is specifically designed for camping, with an integrated sleeping area for two people.
The bed is about 80-inch long and 47-inch wide, and comes with a dedicated support system and a folding mattress of some 3.5-inch thick to ensure comfortable nights on board.
Standard equipment includes ventilation grilles for front windows, blackout shades for all glass areas, two camping chairs and a table that can be stored in dedicated compartments.
New mode
'California' mode for parked use
A key feature of the ID. California Cruise is the new California mode, designed specifically for parked use.
It has a separate control unit that controls lighting and comfort functions, keeps USB ports always on, and prepares the cabin for overnight stays with independent climate control to maintain a comfortable interior temperature.
The climate-control system can heat or cool the interior continuously for up to about 48 hours depending on battery charge level and outside temperature difference.
Road trips
The camper supports Plug & Charge through the Volkswagen app
With the launch of the ID. California Cruise, Volkswagen's California App now includes features for electric road trips like showing compatible charging stations along the route during trip planning.
The camper also supports Plug & Charge through the Volkswagen app, allowing automatic charging at compatible stations as soon as the cable is connected without any additional authentication required.