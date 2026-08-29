Lotus's upcoming hybrid supercar will use Formula 1 engine tech
What's the story
Lotus has announced its plans to launch a new mid-engine hybrid supercar. The vehicle, dubbed the Type 135, is expected to hit the market in 2028. Lotus CEO Feng Qingfeng revealed this information during an earnings call this week. The Type 135 is expected to be offered in V6 and V8 variants.
Vehicle specifications
Type 135 will produce over 1,000hp
The Type 135 is a mid-engine hybrid supercar that will be positioned between the Emira sports car and the electric Evija hypercar.
The car will weigh less than 1.5 tons (1,500kg) and produce over 1,000hp.
Lotus plans to use Formula 1-derived motor tech in the new vehicle, which would help reduce a typical 150kW motor's weight from up to 95kg to around 20kg.
Gearbox
The car will come with a dual-clutch gearbox
The Type 135 will come with a dual-clutch gearbox that can handle high torque without adding much weight.
However, Lotus has not yet revealed the number of gears or the production facility for this model.
The company is also looking at a V6 variant of the Type 135, which will use hardware from Horse, a joint venture between Geely and Renault that is already working on Lotus combustion components.
Strategic alignment
Lotus's Focus 2030 strategy commits to a mix of models
The Type 135 will fill the gap between the Emira and Emeya models, maintaining the emotional connection of Emira owners with Lotus mechanical handling.
This plan falls in line with Lotus's broader Focus 2030 strategy, which commits to a mix of combustion, plug-in hybrid and battery-electric models instead of an EV-only lineup.