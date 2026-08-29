Lotus's upcoming hybrid supercar will use Formula 1 engine tech

The Type 135 is a mid-engine hybrid supercar that will be positioned between the Emira sports car and the electric Evija hypercar.

The car will weigh less than 1.5 tons (1,500kg) and produce over 1,000hp.

Lotus plans to use Formula 1-derived motor tech in the new vehicle, which would help reduce a typical 150kW motor's weight from up to 95kg to around 20kg.