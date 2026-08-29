This reimagined Ford Mustang is a peek into the future

Serafini's design keeps the basic shape of the Mustang intact, with a long hood, upturned headlights, a set-back greenhouse, and a sweeping rear deck topped with a subtle spoiler.

The dual racing stripes synonymous with high-performance Mustangs like the Shelby GT500 are also included.

The artist has focused on keeping the proportions and design cues that make it unmistakably a Mustang while giving them a cleaner look.