This reimagined Ford Mustang is a peek into the future
What's the story
Digital artist Luca Serafini has reimagined the current S650 Ford Mustang with a more exotic, supercar-inspired look. The rendering retains the iconic proportions, pony logo, racing stripes, and muscle-car attitude of the original. However, it features slimmer lights, cleaner surfacing, and sculpted bodywork for a more upscale appearance. The concept blends classic American muscle cues into a refined design that still looks like a Mustang.
Design elements
Serafini's design keeps basic shape of Mustang intact
Serafini's design keeps the basic shape of the Mustang intact, with a long hood, upturned headlights, a set-back greenhouse, and a sweeping rear deck topped with a subtle spoiler.
The dual racing stripes synonymous with high-performance Mustangs like the Shelby GT500 are also included.
The artist has focused on keeping the proportions and design cues that make it unmistakably a Mustang while giving them a cleaner look.
Detailing
Front of car retains familiar look
The front of the car retains its familiar look, with the pony logo sitting prominently under a new "MUSTANG" wordmark.
The grille gets sharper air-intake surrounds while the headlights are slimmer, merging seamlessly with the bodywork.
The rear end keeps its familiar proportions but adds a modern touch with slimmer vertical taillights, an integrated aero lip, and twin round exhaust pipes jutting out from below.
Evolution
Artist aims to make American performance cars feel more special
Serafini's design also aims to make modern American performance cars feel more special, particularly when compared with their European counterparts.
The artist says his concept gives the iconic Ford Mustang a more athletic, sculptural body language, moving away from the sharp, plastic-heavy surfacing seen on many modern Ford sports cars.
He also borrows inspiration from one of Mustang's biggest rivals - the Camaro - for a greenhouse design.