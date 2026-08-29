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Home / News / Auto News / This reimagined Ford Mustang is a peek into the future
This reimagined Ford Mustang is a peek into the future
The concept blends classic American muscle cues into a refined design

This reimagined Ford Mustang is a peek into the future

By Dwaipayan Roy
Aug 29, 2026
11:15 am
What's the story

Digital artist Luca Serafini has reimagined the current S650 Ford Mustang with a more exotic, supercar-inspired look. The rendering retains the iconic proportions, pony logo, racing stripes, and muscle-car attitude of the original. However, it features slimmer lights, cleaner surfacing, and sculpted bodywork for a more upscale appearance. The concept blends classic American muscle cues into a refined design that still looks like a Mustang.

Design elements

Serafini's design keeps basic shape of Mustang intact

Serafini's design keeps the basic shape of the Mustang intact, with a long hood, upturned headlights, a set-back greenhouse, and a sweeping rear deck topped with a subtle spoiler.

The dual racing stripes synonymous with high-performance Mustangs like the Shelby GT500 are also included.

The artist has focused on keeping the proportions and design cues that make it unmistakably a Mustang while giving them a cleaner look.

Detailing

Front of car retains familiar look

The front of the car retains its familiar look, with the pony logo sitting prominently under a new "MUSTANG" wordmark.

The grille gets sharper air-intake surrounds while the headlights are slimmer, merging seamlessly with the bodywork.

The rear end keeps its familiar proportions but adds a modern touch with slimmer vertical taillights, an integrated aero lip, and twin round exhaust pipes jutting out from below.

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Evolution

Artist aims to make American performance cars feel more special

Serafini's design also aims to make modern American performance cars feel more special, particularly when compared with their European counterparts.

The artist says his concept gives the iconic Ford Mustang a more athletic, sculptural body language, moving away from the sharp, plastic-heavy surfacing seen on many modern Ford sports cars.

He also borrows inspiration from one of Mustang's biggest rivals - the Camaro - for a greenhouse design.

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