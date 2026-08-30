Union ministers Paswan, Manjhi spar over Dalit sub-category issue

Manjhi, a Musahar community member, has accused the Paswans of opposing targeted welfare to maintain Dusadh dominance.

He argued that vulnerable Dalit castes deserve targeted welfare through a sub-category.

"It is not us, but Chirag Paswan who should resign as he is unable to understand the point Santosh [Kumar Suman] and I have been making in the broader interests of Dalits," Manjhi said.

"Let them support the concept of creamy layer and give up their respective posts," he said.