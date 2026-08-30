Union ministers Paswan, Manjhi spar over Dalit sub-category issue
What's the story
Union ministers Chirag Paswan and Jitan Ram Manjhi have locked horns over the issue of a separate sub-category for the most backward Dalit sections. The Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief, Paswan, opposed the move as it could divide the community. He said those supporting it should resign from their posts. This mirrors his late father Ram Vilas Paswan's opposition to a "Mahadalit" category introduced by then chief minister Nitish Kumar.
Debate intensifies
Manjhi accuses Paswans of maintaining Dusadh dominance
Manjhi, a Musahar community member, has accused the Paswans of opposing targeted welfare to maintain Dusadh dominance.
He argued that vulnerable Dalit castes deserve targeted welfare through a sub-category.
"It is not us, but Chirag Paswan who should resign as he is unable to understand the point Santosh [Kumar Suman] and I have been making in the broader interests of Dalits," Manjhi said.
"Let them support the concept of creamy layer and give up their respective posts," he said.
Support expressed
Musahar, Bhuia, Nat, and Dom communities face discrimination: Suman
Santosh Kumar Suman, a Hindustani Awam Morcha leader and Bihar minister, backed Manjhi's views.
He said if Paswan's party had more numbers in Parliament and the state legislature, he should take the lead on this issue.
"A quota within quota is poles apart from creamy layer," Suman said.
He also highlighted discrimination faced by Musahar, Bhuia, Nat, and Dom communities within SC/ST groups.
Unity call
JD(U) calls for unity on reservations
The Janata Dal (United), Bihar's second-largest NDA constituent after the Bharatiya Janata Party, called for unity on reservations.
JD(U) legislature party leader and state minister Shrawon Kumar said, "Reservations were introduced through the Constitution by Ambedkar. Now, there must not be any dispute over quotas."
Both Paswan and Manjhi found themselves on the same page when their responses were sought to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's criticism of alleged "purification" of a temple after party president Mallikarjun Kharge's visit.