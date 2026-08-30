Yash-Kiara's 'Toxic' crosses ₹250cr mark globally

On Friday, Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups had earned ₹27.2cr net in India. The Day 4 figure therefore represents a 9.9% decline from the previous day's collection.

The film's total India gross collection stands at ₹227.5cr so far, according to Sacnilk.

Its overseas earnings of ₹4cr on Saturday pushed its worldwide gross collection to ₹254.75cr.