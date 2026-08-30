Yash-Kiara's 'Toxic' crosses ₹250cr mark globally
What's the story
Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups, starring Yash, experienced a decline in its India net collection on Saturday. The film, directed by Geetu Mohandas and marking the first collaboration between Yash and the filmmaker, earned an estimated ₹24.5cr net in India on Day 4. This comes from 17,612 shows across the country and takes the movie's total India net collection to ₹190.45cr so far.
Box office performance
Looking at film in numbers
On Friday, Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups had earned ₹27.2cr net in India. The Day 4 figure therefore represents a 9.9% decline from the previous day's collection.
The film's total India gross collection stands at ₹227.5cr so far, according to Sacnilk.
Its overseas earnings of ₹4cr on Saturday pushed its worldwide gross collection to ₹254.75cr.
Language-wise earnings
Breakdown of film's earnings across different versions on Saturday
The Hindi version of Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups was the biggest contributor on Saturday, collecting ₹15.5cr net with an overall occupancy of 23%.
The Kannada version earned ₹6.6cr and recorded an overall occupancy of 47%.
The Telugu version contributed ₹1.5cr at 23% occupancy, while the Tamil and Malayalam versions collected ₹75L (17% occupancy) and ₹15L (21% occupancy), respectively.
Critical reception
'Toxic' has received mixed reviews from critics
Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups has received mixed reviews from critics, with criticism aimed at its screenplay and lengthy runtime.
The gangster drama was one of the most awaited projects in Yash's career owing to its large-scale production and pan-India release.
Toxic also stars Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, and Tara Sutaria.