16-year-old seeking help amid Delhi rain gang-raped inside moving bus
What's the story
A 16-year-old Class 11 student from Uttar Pradesh was allegedly gang-raped inside a moving sleeper bus on August 4, police said. The victim had left her home in Mainpuri district after an argument with her family and was headed to meet her cousin in Noida. However, she got off at Pari Chowk by mistake due to heavy rain and darkness.
Incident details
How the victim ended up in the bus
The victim then signaled for help to an empty sleeper bus passing through the area.
The driver, Kuldeep, and conductor, Sandeep, allegedly told her that they were headed toward Noida Sector 63 and allowed her to board.
Soon after the bus started moving, the conductor allegedly made obscene advances toward her, according to the police.
Assault details
Bus traveled to Kashmere Gate
The victim alleged that both the driver and conductor subsequently raped her during the journey. They also threatened to kill her if she resisted.
The bus then traveled nearly 47km toward Kashmere Gate before allegedly abandoning the teenager on Ring Road near the bus terminal late at night before fleeing.
After the incident, the terrified student approached Kashmere Gate police and reported what happened.
Aftermath
Both accused arrested
The police then arrested Kuldeep and Sandeep from a bus parking area in Timarpur. They also seized the sleeper bus for forensic examination.
Investigators revealed that this particular bus had broken down earlier and was being taken to Timarpur after repairs when they saw the teen at Pari Chowk.
The police also said that the sleeper bus had curtains around its berths, which could have helped the accused hide what was happening inside during the journey.
Further investigation is underway.