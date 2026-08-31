Despite 'A' rating, CBFC cuts 'Mirzapur' intimate scenes, mutes abuses
What's the story
The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has given an "A" certificate to Mirzapur: The Movie, starring Pankaj Tripathi and Ali Fazal. However, the board has asked for several cuts and modifications before handing over the censor certificate. These include muting cuss words in four places, replacing abuses in six places, and reducing intimate scenes by 50%.
Modifications
Changes in dialogues, visuals
The board has asked for modifications in dialogues and visuals.
As per Bollywood Hungama, in the first half of the film, a word was replaced with "kamar." In the post-interval part, the word "lanth," meaning idiot, was modified. A caste reference was also asked to be changed.
As for visual cuts, 35 seconds of intimate scenes were deleted from two scenes, one in the first half and one in the second half.
Release
Film's length is over 3 hours
Despite the cuts and modifications, not a single violent or gory scene was censored by the CBFC.
The film's length, as mentioned on the certificate, is 197.19 minutes (3 hours, 17 minutes, and 19 seconds).
Mirzapur: The Movie releases on Friday and features an ensemble cast including Divyenndu, Jitendra Kumar, Abhishek Banerjee, Rasika Dugal, among others.