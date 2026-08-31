Despite 'A' rating, CBFC cuts 'Mirzapur' intimate scenes, mutes abuses

The board has asked for modifications in dialogues and visuals.

As per Bollywood Hungama, in the first half of the film, a word was replaced with "kamar." In the post-interval part, the word "lanth," meaning idiot, was modified. A caste reference was also asked to be changed.

As for visual cuts, 35 seconds of intimate scenes were deleted from two scenes, one in the first half and one in the second half.