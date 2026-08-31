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Home / News / Entertainment News / Despite 'A' rating, CBFC cuts 'Mirzapur' intimate scenes, mutes abuses
Despite 'A' rating, CBFC cuts 'Mirzapur' intimate scenes, mutes abuses
'Mirzapur: The Movie' has been given an 'A' certificate

Despite 'A' rating, CBFC cuts 'Mirzapur' intimate scenes, mutes abuses

By Shreya Mukherjee
Aug 31, 2026
11:18 am
What's the story

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has given an "A" certificate to Mirzapur: The Movie, starring Pankaj Tripathi and Ali Fazal. However, the board has asked for several cuts and modifications before handing over the censor certificate. These include muting cuss words in four places, replacing abuses in six places, and reducing intimate scenes by 50%.

Modifications

Changes in dialogues, visuals

The board has asked for modifications in dialogues and visuals.

As per Bollywood Hungama, in the first half of the film, a word was replaced with "kamar." In the post-interval part, the word "lanth," meaning idiot, was modified. A caste reference was also asked to be changed.

As for visual cuts, 35 seconds of intimate scenes were deleted from two scenes, one in the first half and one in the second half.

Release

Film's length is over 3 hours

Despite the cuts and modifications, not a single violent or gory scene was censored by the CBFC.

The film's length, as mentioned on the certificate, is 197.19 minutes (3 hours, 17 minutes, and 19 seconds).

Mirzapur: The Movie releases on Friday and features an ensemble cast including Divyenndu, Jitendra Kumar, Abhishek Banerjee, Rasika Dugal, among others.

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