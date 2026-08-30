'Mirzapur: The Movie' gets 'A' certificate; check lengthy runtime
What's the story
The much-anticipated Mirzapur: The Movie, directed by Gurmmeet Singh, is all set to hit theaters on September 4. The film has been certified 'A' by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), reported Bollywood Hungama. Excel Entertainment applied for the certification, and a regional office in Mumbai granted it. The movie's runtime is a staggering 197.19 minutes, or 3 hours and 17 minutes.
Film insights
Here's what happens in 'Mirzapur: The Movie'
The official plot of Mirzapur: The Movie reads, "The battle for Mirzapur's throne escalates as old enemies resurface and new threats emerge. Blood debts must be paid while power-hungry contenders fight to control the city's violent underworld."
The film features a star-studded cast including Ali Fazal as Guddu Pandit, Divyenndu as Munna Tripathi, and Pankaj Tripathi as Kaleen Bhaiya.
Character lineup
Meet the cast of 'Mirzapur: The Movie'
The film also sees the return of several other characters from the Mirzapur universe.
Abhishek Banerjee plays Compounder, while Harshita Gaur returns as Dimpy Pandit. Kulbhushan Kharbanda reprises his role as Satyanand "Bauji" Tripathi.
Jitendra Kumar replaces Vikrant Massey as Vinay "Bablu" Pandit in this movie.
New faces include Ravi Kishan as Babban Babua Yadav, Mohit Malik as Birju Lohar, Sonal Chauhan as Mumtaz Bibi, and Sushant Singh as Bhairav Singh Karnawat.
Franchise evolution
Everything to know about 'Mirzapur' franchise
The Mirzapur franchise began in 2018 with its first season premiering on November 16 on Amazon Prime Video.
After the success of the first season, it was renewed for a second installment, which came two years later.
The third part premiered in 2024.
Now, after three successful seasons, the franchise is set to enter a new phase with its theatrical release on September 4.