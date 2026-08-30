'Mirzapur: The Movie' gets 'A' certificate; check lengthy runtime

The official plot of Mirzapur: The Movie reads, "The battle for Mirzapur's throne escalates as old enemies resurface and new threats emerge. Blood debts must be paid while power-hungry contenders fight to control the city's violent underworld."

The film features a star-studded cast including Ali Fazal as Guddu Pandit, Divyenndu as Munna Tripathi, and Pankaj Tripathi as Kaleen Bhaiya.