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Home / News / Technology News / NASA, SpaceX delay ISS mission after spacecraft leak
NASA, SpaceX delay ISS mission after spacecraft leak
A new launch date has not been announced

NASA, SpaceX delay ISS mission after spacecraft leak

By Mudit Dube
Aug 31, 2026
11:20 am
What's the story

NASA and SpaceX have postponed the Crew-13 mission to the International Space Station (ISS) after an oxidizer leak was detected in the propulsion system of their Dragon spacecraft. The delay comes as both organizations conduct further tests on the vehicle. A new target launch date for this important mission, which will see American, Canadian and Russian astronauts onboard, is yet to be announced.

Spacecraft significance

Significance of Dragon spacecraft

The Dragon spacecraft is SpaceX's main vehicle for transporting astronauts and cargo to orbit. It is also the only US option available for sending crews to the ISS.

Separately, on Sunday, SpaceX launched a $4.3 billion NASA telescope designed to study dark matter.

The telescope is named after the late Nancy Grace Roman, NASA's first chief astronomer and a pioneer in the field of space science.

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