A new launch date has not been announced

NASA, SpaceX delay ISS mission after spacecraft leak

By Mudit Dube 11:20 am Aug 31, 202611:20 am

What's the story

NASA and SpaceX have postponed the Crew-13 mission to the International Space Station (ISS) after an oxidizer leak was detected in the propulsion system of their Dragon spacecraft. The delay comes as both organizations conduct further tests on the vehicle. A new target launch date for this important mission, which will see American, Canadian and Russian astronauts onboard, is yet to be announced.