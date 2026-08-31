NASA, SpaceX delay ISS mission after spacecraft leak
What's the story
NASA and SpaceX have postponed the Crew-13 mission to the International Space Station (ISS) after an oxidizer leak was detected in the propulsion system of their Dragon spacecraft. The delay comes as both organizations conduct further tests on the vehicle. A new target launch date for this important mission, which will see American, Canadian and Russian astronauts onboard, is yet to be announced.
Spacecraft significance
Significance of Dragon spacecraft
The Dragon spacecraft is SpaceX's main vehicle for transporting astronauts and cargo to orbit. It is also the only US option available for sending crews to the ISS.
Separately, on Sunday, SpaceX launched a $4.3 billion NASA telescope designed to study dark matter.
The telescope is named after the late Nancy Grace Roman, NASA's first chief astronomer and a pioneer in the field of space science.