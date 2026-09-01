Google removes popular Chrome extensions: What users need to know
What's the story
In a major move, Google has removed all remaining Manifest V2 extensions from the Chrome Web Store. The decision comes as part of a long-planned transition process for browser extensions. Among the affected extensions is uBlock Origin, one of the most effective and trusted content blockers on the web.
Installation effects
MV2 extensions installed on older Chrome versions will remain
Google has clarified that Manifest V2 extensions installed on Chrome 138 or earlier will stay put but won't be able to receive updates.
The company also said these extensions can't be reinstalled from the Chrome Web Store once removed.
The team behind the Chrome Web Store (CWS) has also notified developers of the affected extensions about this removal action.
Wider impact
Impact beyond Google Chrome
Notably, the removal of these extensions isn't limited to Google Chrome.
The CWS is the dominant extension marketplace for Chromium-based browsers. This means users of non-Chrome Chromium browsers such as Brave also use the CWS to find and install extensions.
Therefore, this removal affects more than just Google Chrome users.
Alternative solutions
Brave browser to the rescue
In response to Google's move, the Brave browser team has decided to host four popular MV2 extensions on its own backend.
The extensions include AdGuard, uBlock Origin, uMatrix, and NoScript.
This way, users can easily enable them in their browser installation despite the removal from the Chrome Web Store.