What led to Lionel Richie's sudden hospitalization
What's the story
Renowned singer and American Idol judge, Lionel Richie (77), was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) following his performance over the weekend in St. Louis, Missouri. The artist reportedly checked into a local hospital for tests, with doctors reportedly looking into possible slight dehydration as the cause. TMZ reported on Monday, citing witnesses, that he struggled to finish his final song, All Night Long, asking for a chair to sit down while performing it.
Health concerns
Richie was hospitalized in June, too
This isn't the first time Richie has faced health issues this year.
In June, he was rushed to the hospital after falling ill on stage during his 26-city North American tour's opening night at Grand Casino Arena in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Videos from that night showed him sitting down multiple times while singing Dancing on the Ceiling and later canceling two shows in Chicago and Columbus, Ohio, due to illness.
Artist's reassurance
Richie had assured fans he was doing well in July
Despite his health setbacks, Richie returned to the stage on June 30.
He assured fans he was doing well in an Instagram post on July 4. "Thank you for every message, every kind word, and for all your love. I'm doing well, and I'm grateful for all of you."
The singer is currently on his Sing a Song All Night Long tour with Earth, Wind & Fire and is scheduled to perform next in San Francisco on September 26.