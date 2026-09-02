Miley Cyrus unveils new album, 2 Hollywood Bowl shows
What's the story
Miley Cyrus has announced her upcoming album, titled Bass Persuades, which will be released on September 18. She said in her Instagram post, "Music takes hold of us. We feel it, sing it, sometimes dance to it, let it out and carry on." "Heart full, heartache, every part of life in between. That's what the title means to me." "Thank you for being a part of making my wildest dreams come true. I sincerely hope you love this album."
Album details
Cyrus will be joined by Model/Actriz at the Hollywood Bowl
The album will feature 10 tracks, including collaborations with Model/Actriz and Andrew Wyatt from Miike Snow.
In addition to the album announcement, Cyrus also revealed that she will be performing at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles for two nights on October 16 and 18.
Model/Actriz is set to join her as a special guest for these shows.
Concert details
Ticket sales and song titles
Tickets for the Hollywood Bowl shows will go on sale with an Amex presale on September 8.
Cyrus's own presale will begin on September 9.
There will also be a Reserved option from Spotify where top fans can buy tickets before they are available to the public.
The general onsale starts on September 10.
Meanwhile, the tracklist was shared on Spotify: Bass Persuades, Different Religion, Let's Get Married, Orbit, Aftermath, Redlights, Neon Signs, Innocent Ways, Snow, and Bass Persuades Remixx.