2 Turkish-flagged commercial vessels collide off Istanbul 

The Alsu was headed for the Aegean port of Aliaga, while the Tugberk Imamoglu was bound for Karadenizeregli in the Black Sea.

Coast guard ships and helicopters were dispatched to launch a search and rescue operation.

The Istanbul governor's office also confirmed that there was no visible damage on the Alsu.

The Tugberk Imamoglu is owned by Zeybe Denizcilik, while Ozpulathane Deniz Tasimaciligi operates the Alsu.