Taylor Frankie Paul's exes concerned about her children
What's the story
Taylor Frankie Paul, the reality TV star, is facing serious allegations from Utah's Division of Child and Family Services (DCFS). The agency has filed a petition asking a juvenile court to declare her three children as "abused, neglected, or dependent." The children are from her relationships with her ex-boyfriend, Dakota Mortensen, and ex-husband, Tate Paul. In response to the allegations, both Mortensen and Tate have expressed their concerns through statements obtained by PEOPLE.
Exes' response
Mortensen and Tate are 'deeply concerned'
Chad Shattuck, the attorney for Mortensen and Tate, said they were "deeply concerned that Taylor's statement minimizes the gravity of the action filed by DCFS."
He added that the petition is "not a routine transition to juvenile court or an opportunity for personal growth."
"DCFS has asked the Court to find that the children are abused and has requested an expedited hearing concerning their immediate protection."
Custody normalization
Paul 'not deterred' by case's transition to juvenile court
Meanwhile, in a statement to PEOPLE, an attorney for Paul said she was "not deterred" by the case's transition to juvenile court.
The statement added that Paul "looks forward to continuing her progress toward normalizing custody and becoming the healthiest version of herself."
"Taylor remains fully committed to doing whatever is necessary to reach that goal and will not be swayed from it," it read.
Privacy concerns
'Someone is clearly acting in their own interest'
A source connected to Paul told PEOPLE, "Juvenile court is private to protect the children's privacy, and the other side leaking this information does the exact opposite."
"It speaks to the motivations here - someone is clearly acting in their own interest, not the children's."
"This report also leaves out DCFS's documented concerns about the other side, which are on record in district court and with law enforcement."
"The juvenile court will weigh all of that in full."
Abuse claims
DCFS petition detailed several concerns about Paul
The DCFS petition has accused Paul of once "storming out" of her own home during a DCFS visit.
The agency also claimed that Paul's therapist had once expressed concerns about her "lack of investment in treatment."
The petition stated, "The mother was unwilling to take accountability for her role in the domestic violence incident and continued to blame Mr. Mortensen for his role in the incident."
Legal dispute
Ongoing legal battle between Paul and Mortensen
The DCFS petition is the latest development in an ongoing legal battle between Paul and Mortensen that started in February with domestic violence investigations.
Their tumultuous relationship has been under public scrutiny, especially after the release of a 2023 video showing a violent incident between them.
Amid these investigations, Mortensen filed for a protective order against Paul in March, which she countered with her own protective order weeks later.