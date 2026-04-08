Taylor Frankie Paul granted supervised visits with son amid allegations
What's the story
Reality TV star Taylor Frankie Paul has been granted "supervised" visits with her two-year-old son, Ever, in a temporary custody arrangement. The decision was made by a judge on Tuesday, who expressed concerns over Paul's "volatile" behavior, Page Six reported. The judge said, "I'm concerned about her volatility," and "when she snaps, there is significance to it."
Past incident
Judge's concerns over past violent behavior
The judge also referred to a 2023 incident where Paul, 31, allegedly assaulted her ex, Dakota Mortensen, in front of her now eight-year-old daughter, Indy. During this altercation, Indy was reportedly struck on the head by a metal chair thrown by Paul. The judge said, "She did not realize that the child was being exposed," and "That's one of the concerns I have to reviewing the videos."
Legal proceedings
Mortensen's attorney warns of potential harm to children
Mortensen's attorney supported the judge's worries, stating that Paul has instances where she is "completely out of control" and "reckless in her behavior toward the children." The lawyer warned, "They happen to be in the line of fire. They will get harmed." On the other hand, Paul's lawyer defended her by expressing doubts over Mortensen's credibility and claiming that as long as they stay apart, there is no risk to their child.
Defense strategy
Paul's attorney defends her actions, highlights doubts about Mortensen
Paul's attorney insisted that she poses "no risk" to her children. An attorney representing Ever also raised concerns over Paul's physical aggression toward Mortensen, suggesting she could have called the police for trespassing instead of resorting to violence. The attorney expressed worry over Paul's lack of self-control and agreed to supervised visits for her.
Upcoming hearing
Court date set for April 30 to address custody issues
The former couple is scheduled to return to court on April 30 to discuss their separate orders of protection and custody arrangements for Ever. This development comes after Mortensen was granted temporary custody of Ever with "no parent time allowed" for Paul following a restraining order against her. The decision was made amid an investigation into a domestic altercation between the two in February, which resulted in filming for the upcoming season of Secret Lives of Mormon Wives being paused.