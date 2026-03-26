Taylor Frankie Paul under investigation for third domestic violence accusation

Taylor Frankie Paul , a star of the Hulu reality show ﻿The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, is being investigated by the police for a third incident of domestic violence. The allegations were made by Dakota Mortensen, her co-star and former partner, last month to the West Jordan Police Department in Utah, a spokesperson for the police told NBC News. The incident in question reportedly took place in 2024.

Investigation details Investigation into the incident is ongoing The police are currently examining several videos related to the alleged incident to understand its specifics and timeline. The department currently has only Mortensen's account of the 2024 incident, as they have not yet spoken to Paul. They have, however, spoken with her attorney and are hoping for a written statement or an interview from Paul to corroborate Mortensen's report.

Past incidents Separate investigation opened into domestic violence allegations against each other This isn't the first time Paul and Mortensen are under investigation for domestic violence. The Draper Police Department had opened a separate investigation into allegations of domestic violence between the two on February 24 and 25. Salt Lake County District Attorney Sam Gill confirmed that his office is reviewing this case submitted by the Draper Police.

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Legal issues Paul pleaded guilty to aggravated assault charge in August 2023 Court records show that Paul entered a guilty plea in abeyance to an aggravated assault charge in August 2023, stemming from a domestic violence incident in February 2023. This incident was captured on bodycam video and aired on the first episode of Secret Lives of Mormon Wives. Meanwhile, filming for Season 5 of Mormon Wives has been paused due to the ongoing investigations into domestic violence allegations against Paul.

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