'The Bachelorette': Taylor's canceled season might still get aired

Despite the recent controversy surrounding Taylor Frankie Paul , ABC is reportedly considering airing her season of The Bachelorette. The network is facing potential losses of "tens of millions" due to the fallout from Paul's domestic violence video. If the show doesn't air, ABC could owe Warner Bros. between $50-70 million, as per industry experts. An insider told Page Six that "ABC left a window in their statement to bring [the show] back."

Casting controversy 'Execs are under pressure to deliver ratings' Despite Paul's arrest in 2023 on charges of misdemeanor assault, criminal mischief, and domestic violence in front of a child, ABC chose her as the lead for The Bachelorette. An insider said, "Execs are under pressure to deliver ratings... The bottom line is money and [stars who have] the ability to make money." Another Hollywood source suggested, "I really feel that America loves a comeback story... if Taylor has got the right desire to fix this situation."

Custody dispute Custody granted to Dakota Mortensen Last week, Paul's ex, Dakota Mortensen, was granted temporary custody of their son, Ever. However, she is expected to contest this decision in court within the next two weeks. Despite her legal troubles, the outlet also reported that Paul found love on her season of The Bachelorette with California lifeguard and surfer Doug Mason. However, the future of their relationship remains uncertain amid the ongoing controversy.

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Show's future 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' cast raised concerns Weeks before the video surfaced, NBC News reported that the cast of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives had raised concerns about continuing their hit Hulu reality series with Paul. During a Zoom call with three Disney executives, including Rob Mills of Walt Disney Television, the cast reportedly voiced worries about the show's future following another alleged domestic incident involving Paul and Mortensen in February.

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Executive's reaction Mills's response to the situation was telling As the cast shared accounts of Paul's alleged behavior, including "distressing" and "upsetting" video recordings, Mills reportedly responded: "I don't know a lot, nor do I want to know too much." "This is not me putting my head in the sand, but it's not me, you know, I don't want to inquire because I don't know what that does." A cast member found it "concerning" that no one at Disney or Hulu seemed interested in knowing about the videos.