Tony Frankie Paul's 'The Bachelorette' season canceled amid abuse allegations

The upcoming season of The Bachelorette has been scrapped due to domestic violence allegations against its star, Taylor Frankie Paul. ABC announced that it "made the decision to not move forward with the new season" after a video surfaced showing Paul in a physical altercation with her ex-partner, Dakota Mortensen, in 2023. The show was set to premiere on Sunday.

Network response Decision made in light of the video A spokesperson for Disney, the parent company of ABC, said the decision was made "in light of the newly released video just surfaced today." The network will air a rerun of American Idol in place of The Bachelorette on Sunday. Before the cancellation announcement, Paul appeared on Good Morning America to promote the series and address the allegations. She said, "Honestly, it's been a heavy time to see the headlines, especially during this time of The Bachelorette being released."

Statement Paul and Mortensen's statements Paul's spokesperson said she is focusing on her family's safety and "preparing to own and share her story." Mortensen, the father of Paul's third child, also released a statement saying he is "focusing on our son and his safety." Before the cancellation was announced, Paul had also confirmed that production for Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Season 5 had been paused. She had told Good Morning America, "It was a decision that all of us girls came up with."

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