'Side Heroes': What we know about Imtiaz Ali's upcoming production
What's the story
Producer Imtiaz Ali and Mahaveer Jain Films are set to introduce a new face as the female lead in their upcoming film, Side Heroes. A source told Bollywood Hungama, "The film's team auditioned several girls before finally zeroing in on the chosen actor." "It's a dream of every aspiring actor in India to be launched in an Imtiaz Ali film." "As of now, the makers have kept her identity under wraps and plan to make an official announcement soon."
Film insights
Meet the ensemble cast
Side Heroes features Abhishek Banerjee, Aparshakti Khurana, and Varun Sharma in lead roles.
The film is a joint production of Ali's Window Seat Films and Mahaveer Jain Films (Neetu Mahaveer Jain, Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, and Shikha Karan Ahluwalia).
Helmed by Ssanjay Tripaathy, the script has been penned by Pankaj Matta and Siddarth Sen.
Film themes
Storyline and production status
Side Heroes narrates the poignant yet comical tale of three childhood friends who meet at a reunion party after years apart.
The source added, "The team feels it can connect big time as it's a hilarious film with highly relatable emotions."
The film will start production later this year.