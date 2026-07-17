Honda kills off its Prologue EV

At the start of 2026, Honda was all set to launch two new EVs, the 0-series SUV and 0-series Saloon. However, those plans have now been shelved.

A Honda spokesperson confirmed to Car and Driver that sales of the Prologue would end later this year after completing the 2026 model year.

The company has assured that Prologue customers will continue to receive full support through its dealer network, including service, parts, and warranty coverage.