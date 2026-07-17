Honda kills off its Prologue EV
What's the story
Honda has announced its decision to discontinue the electric Prologue SUV after the 2026 model year. The vehicle was first launched in 2024 and has sold just over 80,000 units so far. However, there are still many left on dealership lots. The discontinuation of Prologue leaves Honda without any EVs in the US market.
Discontinuation impact
Sales of Prologue will end later this year
At the start of 2026, Honda was all set to launch two new EVs, the 0-series SUV and 0-series Saloon. However, those plans have now been shelved.
A Honda spokesperson confirmed to Car and Driver that sales of the Prologue would end later this year after completing the 2026 model year.
The company has assured that Prologue customers will continue to receive full support through its dealer network, including service, parts, and warranty coverage.
Sales decline
The SUV sold over 80,000 units in the US
The Prologue has performed relatively well in the US EV market, selling 33,017 units in 2024 and 39,194 units in its first full year on sale in 2025.
However, sales have been affected by the removal of federal EV tax credit.
The vehicle sold just 8,407 units in H1 2026, a whopping 49% decline compared to last year.
Design details
Honda will not have any EV on sale from 2027
The Prologue was closely related to the Chevrolet Blazer EV, a result of Honda's partnership with General Motors.
Both vehicles used GM tech and were expected to be replaced by the 0-series SUV and Acura RSX, which would have been built on a new platform developed in-house by Honda.
However, with these plans now canceled and the Prologue being discontinued, Honda will officially not have any fully electric offering starting 2027.