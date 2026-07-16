Moises Henriques retires from Australian domestic cricket: Details here
What's the story
Australian cricketer Moises Henriques has announced his retirement from New South Wales (NSW) cricket and the Sydney Sixers. The decision marks the end of a stellar 22-year domestic career for the 39-year-old. Henriques, who is Australia's most-capped domestic cricketer with a whopping 420 appearances across formats for NSW and the Sixers, said he decided to "call stumps" after not being offered a BBL contract.
Career highlights
Interest from other BBL teams, but didn't pursue opportunities: Henriques
Henriques, who underwent back surgery in February, led the Sixers to the 2025/26 BBL final and played five games during NSW's successful One-Day Cup campaign last season.
Although he received interest from other Big Bash clubs, Henriques chose not to pursue opportunities elsewhere.
"I had interest from other BBL teams, but it just didn't feel right to go elsewhere," said Henriques about his decision.
Appreciation
Grateful for the relationships built over the years
Henriques expressed his gratitude for being able to call cricket his job as a professional athlete for 22 years.
He thanked all the people he had been fortunate enough to play with and work alongside during this time.
"If it weren't for those relationships and the deep care I have for them, I'm sure I would have reached this day much earlier," he added.
BBL achievements
Most capped player in BBL history
A three-time Big Bash champion, Henriques is the highest-capped player in the BBL men's with 154 caps to his name.
He is also the Sixers' highest run-scorer with an impressive 3,410 runs with a strike rate of nearly 130.
Between 2009 and 2021, Henriques represented Australia across all three formats of cricket, playing four Tests, 16 ODIs and 24 T20Is.
Post-retirement
What next for Henriques?
Despite his retirement from domestic cricket, Henriques will continue to serve as a director of the Cricket NSW Foundation. He is also available for overseas leagues.
In addition, he will represent Portugal, his country of birth, in next month's European qualifier for the 2028 Men's T20 World Cup.
As reported earlier, Henriques became eligible to represent Portugal after serving the ICC's mandatory three-year stand-down period for players switching from a Full Member nation to an Associate nation.