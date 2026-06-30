Australian all-rounder Moises Henriques set to play for Portugal
What's the story
All-rounder Moises Henriques has announced his decision to switch international allegiance from Australia to Portugal. The 39-year-old will represent the European nation in the upcoming T20 World Cup qualifiers in August. Henriques, who played 44 international matches for Australia across formats, had not represented his country since August 2021 due to limited opportunities. Here are further details.
Career restart
Henriques's new chapter
Henriques's decision to play for Portugal marks a new chapter in his cricketing career. He was born in Portugal but moved to Australia at a young age. The veteran all-rounder is now looking forward to helping Portugal qualify for the 2028 ICC T20 World Cup, which will be co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand.
Qualification journey
What about Henriques's eligibility?
Henriques became eligible to represent Portugal after serving the ICC's mandatory three-year stand-down period for players switching from a Full Member nation to an Associate nation. He is now set to join Portugal's campaign in the European sub-regional qualifier in Finland, which marks the first stage of their qualification process for the 2028 T20 World Cup.
Achievements
Henriques's successful domestic career
Henriques is among Australia's most prolific domestic and franchise cricketers, winning 11 major titles during his career. He played a key role in Sydney Sixers' first Big Bash League (BBL) title in 2011-12 and led the side to back-to-back titles in 2019-20 and 2020-21. He also contributed significantly to Sunrisers Hyderabad's IPL 2016 title-winning campaign. Across 301 T20s, Henriques has recorded 5,700-plus runs and 120-plus wickets.
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Unique feat of Henriques
Henriques made his Test debut during Australia's tour of India in 2013. According to ESPNcricinfo, he became only the second Test cricketer born in Portugal, joining Dick Westscott, the South African all-rounder.