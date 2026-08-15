'Batwara 1947' lags behind 'Awarapan 2,' opens slow at ₹5.7cr

Despite its rich premise, Batwara 1947 struggled to pick up momentum at the box office.

The film registered low occupancy levels of 7-12% for daytime shows, which improved to 25% for night screenings.

In contrast, Awarapan 2's night shows had an impressive occupancy rate of 75%.

The romantic drama earned over ₹21cr net on its opening day.

Santoshi's film is also facing competition from the Hollywood blockbuster Spider-Man: Brand New Day, released in India on July 30.