'Batwara 1947' review: Shabana Azmi shines in dragged drama
What's the story
Bollywood keeps turning back the clock and revisiting 1947, the year that changed everything. Just this year, Ikkis and Main Vaapas Aaunga explored the heart-wrenching tragedy of Partition, and now, Sunny Deol's Batwara 1947 adds to this list. Released on Partition Day and adapted from Asghar Wajahat's play Jis Lahore Nai Vekhya, O Jamya E Nai, it champions humanity, but doesn't succeed completely.
Plot
The film follows a Muslim family in Lahore
The film, directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, stars Deol as Sikander Mirza, Preity Zinta as his wife, Hamida, and Shabana Azmi as Durgavati.
After the bloody, tragic Partition, Sikander is forced to move from Meerut to Lahore, where he's allotted a large haveli.
However, an elderly Hindu woman, Durgavati, is already living there and is waiting for her family to return from the riots.
#1
Azmi dominates the screen and how!
Azmi is the star of Batwara 1947.
In her storied career, she has led iconic films such as Arth, Mandi, and Ankur.
Thought she was done? You might want to think again.
Durgavati's voice quivers, her words are laced with ache, and even though she is distraught, she never forgets to care for Sikander.
Azmi's haunting performance stays long after the credits roll.
#2
Features gory, poignant scenes of riots
Batwara 1947 reminds you that time cannot heal all wounds.
The drama features shocking visuals of overcrowded trains, people being mauled, families being separated, and homes burning ablaze—it's impossible not to tear up.
You instantly feel for Sikander when his naive optimism is crushed when he's forced to relocate overnight.
"Ye mera mulk hai," he says about India, but then grudgingly leaves it forever.
#3
Ali Fazal, Abhimanyu Singh deliver standout performances
Batwara 1947 also finds its strength from Ali Fazal, who essays a poet and looks like he has just walked out of a history book.
He immediately wins you over despite limited screen time.
Additionally, Abhimanyu Singh is a thorough delight as the central villain, Yaqoob.
A radical Muslim, he wants to drive Durgavati out of Pakistan, thus waging a long war with Sikander.
#4
Where does the movie fail?
Despite its themes of hope, humanity, and communal harmony, Batwara 1947 struggles due to its dragged-out screenplay.
The movie feels extremely repetitive and shockingly fails to commit to a tone.
Sikander's family, initially extremely hostile to Durgavati, suddenly warms up to her, leaving you utterly confused.
It's tough to be fully immersed in a film when the characters completely change within minutes.
#5
Karan Deol disappoints heavily
Karan Deol plays Javed, Sikander's son, and has a meaty role.
Alas, he completely fails the writing and struggles in most scenes, especially the confrontational and emotional ones.
Moreover, Lahore is the heart of the play and, accordingly, should have been a well-defined character in the film.
However, if you know nothing about the city, the movie will leave you none the wiser.
Verdict
Watch it for the story and actors; 3/5 stars
Batwara 1947 blooms during its evocative scenes of communal harmony.
Its muddled screenplay, though, tests your patience, and Santoshi never allows the characters to breathe properly.
The film asks: What does home really mean? And who should have the power to decide it?
Ultimately, the drama might not be perfect, but deserves to be watched for its performances and timeless, resonant themes.
3/5 stars.