'Batwara 1947' review: Shabana Azmi shines in dragged drama

The film, directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, stars Deol as Sikander Mirza, Preity Zinta as his wife, Hamida, and Shabana Azmi as Durgavati.

After the bloody, tragic Partition, Sikander is forced to move from Meerut to Lahore, where he's allotted a large haveli.

However, an elderly Hindu woman, Durgavati, is already living there and is waiting for her family to return from the riots.