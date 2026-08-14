'New milestone': Shah on return of drug kingpin from UAE
What's the story
Fugitive drug kingpin Virender Singh Basoya was brought back to India from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced his return, calling it a "new milestone" in India's zero-tolerance policy against narcotics. The NCB had issued a Red Corner Notice against Basoya in connection with a ₹6,000 crore Pune drug case.
Twitter Post
Amit Shah's post on social media
Modi govt is relentlessly tracking down drug traffickers hiding abroad and destroying their entire ecosystem with a ruthless approach.— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 14, 2026
Creating a new milestone in the policy of zero tolerance against narcotics, the NCB secured the return of fugitive drug kingpin Virender Singh…
Global effort
Basoya's return marks a significant step
Basoya's return is part of India's larger effort to track and dismantle international drug trafficking networks.
Shah highlighted how Indian agencies used a "top-to-bottom and bottom-to-top approach" to trace Basoya, proving that no matter where drug traffickers hide, they cannot escape Indian law.
The kingpin was brought back on Air India flight number 4310 after being arrested in Dubai.
Strategic initiative
Three-year national strategy to tackle drug trafficking networks
In June, Shah had unveiled a three-year national strategy to tackle drug trafficking networks.
The strategy is part of the government's Vision Document on Drug Control (2026-2029) and the NCB Annual Report 2025.
It involves over 40 ministries and departments working together in enforcement, intelligence gathering, prevention, and rehabilitation efforts against narcotics.
Legislative review
Government reviewing NDPS Act
The government is also reviewing the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act to identify gaps in legislation.
This includes a review of the classification of precursor chemicals and psychotropic substances used in illegal drug production.
Shah had earlier said that the Centre would act against the entire narcotics ecosystem with such force that "it will not be able to recover for decades."