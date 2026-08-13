Al-Qaeda offshoot behind Red Fort blast that killed 15: UNSC
What's the story
A new report from a UN Security Council body monitoring counter-terrorism sanctions officially attributed the November 2025 Red Fort attack in New Delhi to Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS). The incident, which involved a vehicle-borne improvised explosive device, left about 15 people dead and caused extensive property damage. "AQIS established logistics and financial networks, working in decentralized small, scattered cells instead of large units. The attack...on the Red Fort in Delhi was officially attributed to AQIS," the report said.
Expansion efforts
AQIS's attempts to set up cells in Bangladesh
The report also expressed concern about "AQIS trying to exploit Bangladesh to establish cells there."
According to the report, Al-Qaeda and ISIL (Da'esh) have shown a sustained interest over many years in developing chemical and biological weapons, but technical challenges have hindered their progress.
It said instructions on how to make such weapons have circulated freely among internet terrorist communities.
Weapon development
ISIL-K's interest in developing ricin
The report also highlighted the Islamic State's Khorasan Province's (ISIL-K) interest in developing ricin, a toxic substance.
"At the end of 2025, Indian authorities arrested three people, including a doctor, who had been tasked by an ISIL (Da'esh) cell abroad to develop ricin," the report said, adding that regional tensions in South Asia remained "high" as cross-border attacks between Pakistan and Afghanistan continued.
Regional impact
Al-Qaeda's presence in Afghanistan remains unchanged
The report also noted that Al-Qaeda's presence in Afghanistan remains unchanged despite Taliban denials of harboring terrorist groups.
It warned that regional tensions could provide opportunities for terrorist organizations.
Additionally, Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan (TTP) restructured its divisions, including one for Kashmir and Gilgit.
The report recommended the UN consider adding a "digital currency address" field to sanctions lists to combat cryptocurrency use by terrorist groups like ISIL-K.
NIA
NIA files chargesheet naming 11 accused persons
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a chargesheet in the Red Fort blast case, naming 11 accused persons allegedly involved in the attack.
Umar un-Nabi, who was driving the car used in the blast and died in it, has been identified as a key perpetrator.
The NIA's complaint runs into thousands of pages and cites over 580 witnesses.