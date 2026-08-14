OpenAI sees 2nd major executive departure in a week
What's the story
OpenAI's Chief Revenue Officer, Denise Dresser, has announced her resignation after a brief stint with the company. The move comes as part of a wave of high-profile departures from the ChatGPT-maker. Dresser joined OpenAI in December after serving as Slack's CEO and was responsible for driving the company's enterprise growth. She will be leaving in the coming weeks to pursue other opportunities.
Transition plan
Dresser confirms resignation in LinkedIn post
Dresser confirmed her resignation in a LinkedIn post, thanking everyone for their hard work and dedication. She expressed pride in the team's accomplishments and excitement for the future.
"I'm excited for what lies ahead and will be cheering this remarkable team on every step of the way," she said.
OpenAI has announced that Dali Rajic, former President and COO of cybersecurity firm Wiz, will take over as Chief Revenue Officer.
IPO timing
Resignation comes ahead of OpenAI's IPO
Dresser's resignation comes at a crucial time for OpenAI as it prepares for its initial public offering (IPO).
The company confidentially filed its S-1 prospectus with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in June after a funding round that valued the start-up at $852 billion.
Dresser was hired to accelerate OpenAI's commercial revenue and compete with rival Anthropic for corporate contracts.
Leadership changes
Other recent high-profile exits from OpenAI
Dresser's resignation is the second major exit from OpenAI this week. Former COO Brad Lightcap announced his departure on Tuesday to start a new venture.
During the same period, OpenAI's head of ethics, Chloe Bakalar, also left.
Other recent high-profile exits include Fidji Simo, former head of artificial general intelligence (AGI), and Kate Rouch, former chief marketing officer (CMO).
In April, three senior executives, including Bill Peebles, ex-head of the Sora video division, also left the company.