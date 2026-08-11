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Home / News / Technology News / OpenAI's head of ethics quits after less than a year
OpenAI's head of ethics quits after less than a year
OpenAI has not announced Chloe Bakalar replacement

OpenAI's head of ethics quits after less than a year

By Mudit Dube
Aug 11, 2026
10:00 am
What's the story

Chloe Bakalar, the head of AI ethics at OpenAI, has resigned after less than a year in her role. Her departure leaves the company without an ethics lead at a time when there are growing concerns over the potential power of artificial intelligence (AI). The company has yet to comment on plans for her replacement.

Leadership changes

Bakalar's resignation is part of larger wave of leadership changes

Bakalar's resignation is part of a larger wave of leadership changes at OpenAI.

Other safety and alignment leaders, including Johannes Heidecke and Joshua Achiam, have also recently left the company.

These departures come at a sensitive time: during testing, one of OpenAI's systems recently hacked Hugging Face, reigniting broader fears over AI safety.

Security measures

OpenAI delays Astra model development after security breach

In light of the security breach, OpenAI has decided to delay or slow down work on its upcoming Astra model. The company is now focused on strengthening internal security measures.

Bakalar's departure raises questions about how OpenAI will navigate ethical decisions in the future, especially considering the growing concerns over AI's potential power and misuse.

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