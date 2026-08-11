OpenAI's head of ethics quits after less than a year
What's the story
Chloe Bakalar, the head of AI ethics at OpenAI, has resigned after less than a year in her role. Her departure leaves the company without an ethics lead at a time when there are growing concerns over the potential power of artificial intelligence (AI). The company has yet to comment on plans for her replacement.
Leadership changes
Bakalar's resignation is part of larger wave of leadership changes
Bakalar's resignation is part of a larger wave of leadership changes at OpenAI.
Other safety and alignment leaders, including Johannes Heidecke and Joshua Achiam, have also recently left the company.
These departures come at a sensitive time: during testing, one of OpenAI's systems recently hacked Hugging Face, reigniting broader fears over AI safety.
Security measures
OpenAI delays Astra model development after security breach
In light of the security breach, OpenAI has decided to delay or slow down work on its upcoming Astra model. The company is now focused on strengthening internal security measures.
Bakalar's departure raises questions about how OpenAI will navigate ethical decisions in the future, especially considering the growing concerns over AI's potential power and misuse.