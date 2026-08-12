OpenAI sees another top-level exit as COO Brad Lightcap leaves

Before his departure, Lightcap was leading special projects at OpenAI. He had previously worked with CEO Sam Altman at venture capital firm Y Combinator.

In his farewell message, he reflected on building various teams such as Finance, Legal, People, CorpSec, and GTM/Gov Partnerships, among others during his time at the company.

"Among the most rewarding parts of this journey for me has been watching each of these teams mature under brilliant leaders," he wrote.