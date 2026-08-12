OpenAI sees another top-level exit as COO Brad Lightcap leaves
What's the story
Brad Lightcap, one of the longest-serving executives at OpenAI, has announced his departure from the company. In an internal message shared online on Tuesday, he said it was "bittersweet" to announce that he will be leaving OpenAI to "start something new." Lightcap joined the AI lab in 2018 and has held several key positions including CFO and COO.
Career trajectory
Lightcap's previous roles at OpenAI
Before his departure, Lightcap was leading special projects at OpenAI. He had previously worked with CEO Sam Altman at venture capital firm Y Combinator.
In his farewell message, he reflected on building various teams such as Finance, Legal, People, CorpSec, and GTM/Gov Partnerships, among others during his time at the company.
"Among the most rewarding parts of this journey for me has been watching each of these teams mature under brilliant leaders," he wrote.
Leadership changes
Major executive changes at OpenAI
Lightcap's exit comes as OpenAI prepares for an industry-shaping IPO and undergoes a major executive shakeup.
In July, Fidji Simo, the company's No. 2 executive who led AGI development, announced her decision to step down.
Other executives such as Bill Peebles and Kevin Weil have also recently left the company from less central areas of its operations.
Farewell message
Lightcap reflects on his time at OpenAI
In his farewell message, Lightcap reflected on his nearly decade-long tenure at OpenAI.
"I feel incredibly fortunate to have spent most of the last decade pursuing our mission and building this company," he wrote.
"Sitting here today, mission success feels within sight. It has been the honor of my life to help bring us to this point, and to do it alongside all of you."