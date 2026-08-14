'Scam 2010': Sumit Purohit to co-direct series with Hansal Mehta?
What's the story
Sumit Purohit, one of the writers of Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story, will co-direct the upcoming season of the hit Sony LIV series, Scam 2010, with Hansal Mehta. The news was reported by Bollywood Hungama. Purohit's experience with the franchise's tone and storytelling makes him a fitting choice for this role. He previously directed Saare Jahan Se Accha and Baaghi Bechare, which starred Pratik Gandhi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Faisal Malik.
Plot details
Cast and crew of 'Scam 2010'
Scam 2010 will focus on the financial scandals involving Subrata Roy of Sahara India Pariwar.
Siddharth Bodke will play Roy, while Kritika Singh, Moon Banerjee, and CID fame Aditya Srivastava are also part of the cast.
The series started filming in late May and has been shot in various locations including Lucknow, Kanpur, Delhi, Mumbai, and Dehradun.
It is expected to wrap production by mid-September and premiere on Sony LIV in early 2027.
Production details
Season will be based on Tamal Bandyopadhyay's book
Scam 2010 is being produced by Applause Entertainment and Birla Studios. The new season will be based on Tamal Bandyopadhyay's 2014 book Sahara: The Untold Story.
It will delve into Roy's rise to power and the subsequent legal battles that ensued.
The series will also examine the contradictions in Roy's public persona and the intricate relationship between markets, governance, and accountability in contemporary Indian finance.