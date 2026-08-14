'Scam 2010': Sumit Purohit to co-direct series with Hansal Mehta?

Scam 2010 will focus on the financial scandals involving Subrata Roy of Sahara India Pariwar.

Siddharth Bodke will play Roy, while Kritika Singh, Moon Banerjee, and CID fame Aditya Srivastava are also part of the cast.

The series started filming in late May and has been shot in various locations including Lucknow, Kanpur, Delhi, Mumbai, and Dehradun.

It is expected to wrap production by mid-September and premiere on Sony LIV in early 2027.