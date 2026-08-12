Hansal Mehta's 'Scam 2010': First look of Siddharth Bodke out
What's the story
The first look of actor Siddharth Bodke in Hansal Mehta's upcoming series Scam 2010 was unveiled on Wednesday. The show is being produced by Birla Studios and Applause Entertainment, and is currently in production for a Sony LIV release. This marks Mehta's return to the franchise after directing Scam 1992 and serving as showrunner for Scam 2003.
Plot details
'Scam 2010' follows the life of Subrata Roy
Scam 2010 will delve into the life of late businessman and Sahara Group founder Subrata Roy. The show is based on Tamal Bandyopadhyay's book Sahara: The Untold Story.
Mehta described Scam 2010 as a tale of ambition, influence, and the arrogance that comes with it. "It looks at how one of India's largest business empires was built on belief, and what happened when that belief ran out."
Actor's statement
Bodke on playing Roy
Bodke, who plays the lead role in Scam 2010, said he was drawn to the complexity of his character.
"His passion, power, flaws, rise and eventual downfall make him an incredibly fascinating character to portray."
"The experience has been nothing short of thrilling for me, and I have relished the opportunity to play such a layered character under the guidance of someone like Hansal Mehta."
Controversial life
Roy was arrested for contempt of court
Roy founded the Sahara India Pariwar conglomerate in 1978.
He was investigated by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for illegally raising over ₹24,000 crore from investors, leading to a high-profile dispute.
In 2014, he was arrested for contempt of court over non-refund of dues and spent time in Tihar Jail before being released on parole.
He passed away in November 2023 at the age of 75 after battling health issues.