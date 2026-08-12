Hansal Mehta's 'Scam 2010': First look of Siddharth Bodke out

Scam 2010 will delve into the life of late businessman and Sahara Group founder Subrata Roy. The show is based on Tamal Bandyopadhyay's book Sahara: The Untold Story.

Mehta described Scam 2010 as a tale of ambition, influence, and the arrogance that comes with it. "It looks at how one of India's largest business empires was built on belief, and what happened when that belief ran out."