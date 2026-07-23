Hansal Mehta gears up to wrap 'Scam 2010'

Marathi actor Siddharth Bodke will portray Roy in the series, while Kritika Singh and Moon Banerjee will play his wife Swapna Roy and mother Chhabi Roy, respectively. Aditya Srivastava is also part of the cast.

As per a source, "The team shot in Lucknow, where Sahara's head office is based, as well as in Kanpur-Bithoor, Malihabad and other nearby locations."

"After completing schedules in Noida, Delhi and Dehradun, they are now shooting the final leg in Mumbai."