Hansal Mehta gears up to wrap 'Scam 2010'
What's the story
After Scam 1992 and Scam 2003, filmmaker Hansal Mehta is now in the final stages of his third installment in the franchise, titled Scam 2010: The Subrata Roy Saga, revealed Hindustan Times. The series will chronicle the rise and fall of Sahara India Pariwar founder Subrata Roy, who was jailed for over two years in connection with the SEBI-Sahara investor refund case.
Details
'The team shot in Lucknow, where Sahara's head office is...'
Marathi actor Siddharth Bodke will portray Roy in the series, while Kritika Singh and Moon Banerjee will play his wife Swapna Roy and mother Chhabi Roy, respectively. Aditya Srivastava is also part of the cast.
As per a source, "The team shot in Lucknow, where Sahara's head office is based, as well as in Kanpur-Bithoor, Malihabad and other nearby locations."
"After completing schedules in Noida, Delhi and Dehradun, they are now shooting the final leg in Mumbai."
Source material
The series is based on a book
The series is based on Tamal Bandyopadhyay's book Sahara: The Untold Story.
A source added, "The working title for now it Scam 2010."
Roy's hometown Gorakhpur will also figure in the show.
When contacted, Mehta said he "can't speak about it" and directed the query to Applause Entertainment, which did not respond.
Legal battle
Sahara has moved court against the series
The project, which was announced in May 2024, has also faced legal opposition from Sahara.
A Sahara source said, "Yes, we have filed a case which is still pending."
"We are aware that the series is being shot and is based on Tamal Bandyopadhyay's book, which has Sahara India Parivar's full-page disclaimer on its opening page."
Roy passed away on November 14, 2023, at the age of 75.
Franchise history
Recap of 'Scam' series
The Scam franchise started with Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story, featuring Pratik Gandhi and Shreya Dhanwanthary.
It was based on the 1992 Indian stock market scam committed by Harshad Mehta.
The second installment, Scam 2003: The Telgi Story, narrated the story of Abdul Karim Telgi's involvement in the 2003 stamp paper counterfeiting scandal.
Gagan Dev Riar led this series.