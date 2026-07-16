Utah: Indian asked 'are you Muslim?' then stabbed 15 times
What's the story
An Indian-origin Muslim man, Syed Sohail Uddin, is fighting for his life after being stabbed over 15 times at the Valley Fair Mall in West Valley City, Utah. The attack happened on Monday when Uddin was working at a kiosk. According to the victim's colleagues, the suspect, 48-year-old Peter Michael Larsen, allegedly asked Uddin about his name and religion before launching the attack.
Attack details
Witnesses pin down attacker, take away knife
Reuters reported that Larsen allegedly asked Uddin for a bottle of water, and when he turned to get it, the accused launched his attack.
Witnesses said they intervened immediately, pinning Larsen down and taking away the knife.
Larsen was also treated for injuries sustained during the struggle with bystanders.
He has been booked into Salt Lake County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder and prohibited dangerous weapon conduct.
Motive revealed
Larsen believed Uddin was 'catalyst' to kill Muslims
Court records state that during questioning, Larsen admitted he targeted Uddin because he was Muslim and believed he was "a catalyst" intending "to kill Muslims."
Uddin suffered over 15 stab wounds and is undergoing treatment for severe injuries. His condition is being closely monitored, especially due to injuries affecting his heart.
Community response
Most serious assault on member of Utah's Muslim community
The attack has left the local community shaken.
Adnan Mohammed, Uddin's employer and family friend, called it a "miracle" that he survived.
"He is a father; he has two kids. His kids were waiting home for their father. He was just working, providing for his family," he told ABC4.
Imam Shuaib Din of the Utah Islamic Centre, where Uddin worshipped, called this attack the most serious assault on a member of Utah's Muslim community in the state's history.