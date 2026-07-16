Court orders Maruti to replace car after E20 damage claim
What's the story
In a landmark ruling, the Raipur District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has ordered Maruti Suzuki to replace a customer's Grand Vitara SUV with a new E20-compatible model. The decision comes after the vehicle owner, Dr. Premraj Debta, complained of repeated technical issues with his Grand Vitara Strong Hybrid. The commission also awarded compensation for mental harassment and litigation expenses, payable within 45 days.
Complaint specifics
Dr. Debta's vehicle developed stalling issues within 5 months
Dr. Debta purchased a Maruti Grand Vitara Strong Hybrid Zeta+ in June 2024. The vehicle, manufactured in January 2023, reportedly developed stalling issues within five months of purchase.
Despite multiple visits to an authorized service center and cleaning the fuel tank after contamination was detected, the problem persisted.
The complainant also had the fuel tested at a government-recognized laboratory, which revealed a white, curd-like substance identified as ethanol.
Manufacturer response
Fuel quality was an external factor, not covered under warranty
The authorized Maruti Suzuki dealership contended that the problem was due to poor fuel quality, an external factor not covered under warranty.
They claimed laboratory analysis showed the fuel didn't meet quality standards, denying any manufacturing defect.
However, after considering all evidence, the commission ruled that if the vehicle supplied wasn't compatible with E20 fuel, this should have been disclosed before purchase, an omission constituting a deficiency in service.
Repercussions
Commission orders Maruti to replace vehicle within 45 days
The commission ordered Maruti Suzuki to replace the vehicle with a new E20-compatible model within 45 days.
If not, the company must refund ₹20,50,494, excluding the separate compensation for mental harassment and litigation costs.
This ruling comes amid growing public scrutiny of E20-blended petrol. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari recently addressed concerns over ethanol's lower calorific value than petrol and its impact on fuel economy under certain conditions.