Court orders Maruti to replace car after E20 damage claim

Dr. Debta purchased a Maruti Grand Vitara Strong Hybrid Zeta+ in June 2024. The vehicle, manufactured in January 2023, reportedly developed stalling issues within five months of purchase.

Despite multiple visits to an authorized service center and cleaning the fuel tank after contamination was detected, the problem persisted.

The complainant also had the fuel tested at a government-recognized laboratory, which revealed a white, curd-like substance identified as ethanol.