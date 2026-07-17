Chloe Fineman exits 'Saturday Night Live' after 7 seasons
What's the story
Chloe Fineman, the actor-comedian famous for her impressions, has announced her departure from Saturday Night Live (SNL) after seven successful seasons. The news was shared by Fineman on Instagram, where she wrote about starting a "next chapter" in her career. She is the first cast member to leave ahead of Season 52.
Departure announcement
'It's really hard to leave...': Fineman
Fineman wrote a lengthy post on Instagram, saying, "After 7 wonderful seasons at SNL I have decided it's time for my next chapter."
She added, "It's really hard to leave SNL, but it does feel like the right time. I'm going to miss it a lot."
"But the people who work there are my family and that place is my home, and I know I'll never be too far away."
Career highlights
Breakout star of the show
Fineman joined SNL in 2019 as a featured comedian for its 45th season. She quickly became one of the show's breakout stars with her celebrity impressions.
During her time on the show, she impersonated Drew Barrymore, Britney Spears, Nicole Kidman, Jennifer Coolidge, Sydney Sweeney, Timothée Chalamet, JoJo Siwa, and Meryl Streep.
Career reflections
'You sob uncontrollably when your sketch...'
In her post, Fineman reflected on the emotional rollercoaster of working at SNL.
She wrote about how invested cast members get in their sketches and how devastated they feel when one gets cut.
"You sob uncontrollably when your sketch isn't picked... And then you look back a few years later, and it was a sketch called 'lipstick for thicc dogs.'"
Show transition
Other cast members who have left the show
Fineman's exit comes as SNL gears up for its 52nd season.
The cast is usually finalized in early September, just weeks before the new season starts.
It's not clear how many new cast members will be added before the upcoming season.
With her exit, Fineman joins Bowen Yang and Shane Gillis among the show's former cast members.