Trump Media sells Wall Street faster access to Trump's posts
What's the story
Donald Trump's media company, Trump Media & Technology Group, has announced a premium service called Truth PSI. The offering will give select clients, including Wall Street trading firms and other institutions, quick access to posts on Truth Social. This includes content from Trump himself, which could have implications for national security and financial markets.
Ethical concerns
Ethical concerns raised over potential market manipulation
The Truth PSI service will enable clients to receive news from Truth Social contributors in milliseconds. This could allow them to make quick decisions on stocks, bonds, and interest rates.
The move has raised ethical concerns as Trump's posts often influence financial markets.
"He's selling expedited, privileged access to information about what he is doing as president," said Kathleen Clark of Washington University School of Law.
"It's yet more brazen corruption, an improper exploitation of government power to enrich himself."
Market influence
Trump uses Truth Social to announce key decisions
The Truth PSI service could have a major impact on financial markets.
Trump has used Truth Social to announce decisions and opinions on various topics, including the Iran war, tariffs, and US Immigration and Customs Enforcement crackdowns in US cities.
The Iran posts are particularly influential as investors fear that rising oil prices could fuel inflation and possibly prompt the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates.
Launch details
Trump Media's stock has dropped significantly since last year
The announcement of the Truth PSI service comes as Trump Media & Technology's stock has plummeted 70% since Trump took office last year.
The company hopes to start the service next month and has already signed up customers.
A press release about the launch hinted that Trump's posts would be included in the offering, saying it would give traders access to "the highest-ranking Truth Social accounts" ahead of others.
Revenue prospects
Competition and revenue potential for Trump Media
The Truth PSI service will compete with other paid access platforms, but with a major difference: the most popular poster on Truth Social is Trump himself.
As the largest shareholder of the publicly traded parent company, he stands to gain directly from this service.
Kevin McGurn, interim CEO of Trump Media, said "Markets already move on Truth Social posts," and expects this service to become a major source of revenue as adoption grows.