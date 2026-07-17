Trump Media sells Wall Street faster access to Trump's posts

The Truth PSI service will enable clients to receive news from Truth Social contributors in milliseconds. This could allow them to make quick decisions on stocks, bonds, and interest rates.

The move has raised ethical concerns as Trump's posts often influence financial markets.

"He's selling expedited, privileged access to information about what he is doing as president," said Kathleen Clark of Washington University School of Law.

"It's yet more brazen corruption, an improper exploitation of government power to enrich himself."