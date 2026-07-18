Ram temple theft probe widens, 30 more employees under scanner
What's the story
The investigation into the alleged theft of donations at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya has expanded. So far, eight people have been arrested in connection with the case. The probe is now looking at around 30 more employees who were involved in counting cash donations. Many of these employees were allegedly hired on the recommendations of functionaries of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust or their associates.
Employee scrutiny
Investigation into background of cash-counting staff
Sources linked to the police investigation told The Indian Express that nearly 50 people were involved in counting currency notes donated by devotees at the temple.
Of these, close to 40 were allegedly recruited on the recommendations of Trust office-bearers or their close associates.
Investigators are now looking into these employees' backgrounds and whether they amassed assets disproportionate to their known sources of income after joining the cash-counting operation.
Evidence uncovered
CCTV footage shows theft in progress
CCTV footage has provided direct evidence against six of the eight arrested accused, showing them hiding bundles of currency notes inside their clothes, pockets, and shoes while counting donations at the temple's Pilgrim Facilitation Centre.
The alleged theft was discovered after discrepancies in donation accounting prompted the temple administration to request a police investigation.
SIT formation
SIT constituted to probe the matter
The Uttar Pradesh government then constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the matter.
The SIT's preliminary report revealed systemic failures in supervision, security, and cash-handling procedures.
It found at least 70 instances of alleged theft or embezzlement in CCTV footage preserved between April 27 and June 6 this year.
Report findings
SIT report highlights lapses in security protocols
The SIT report also highlighted that CCTV recordings were retained for only 45 days, despite earlier audit recommendations to preserve footage for 180 days.
This made it difficult to ascertain if the pilferage had started even earlier.
Basic security protocols were diluted or ignored, with staff not being properly frisked while entering or leaving the counting room.
Resignations
Resignations amid ongoing investigation
The report also found that Tinnu Yadav allegedly controlled the keys to donation boxes and access arrangements without any written authorization.
Counting supervisor Subhash Srivastava was responsible for allowing such informal arrangements to continue.
The ongoing investigation has led to the resignation of Trust general secretary Champat Rai and trustee Anil Mishra as scrutiny over donation handling intensifies.