Ex-bureaucrat Ashish Joshi questioned for 9hrs over social media posts

The matter came to light on Wednesday morning, when Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit said in a post on X that Joshi was picked up by two police officers while out for his morning walk.

In a post on X, Joshi said he was taken for interrogation "under the assurance that it would take very little time."

However, he said his repeated requests to inform his family about his whereabouts were ignored, with officers stating they were "following instructions."