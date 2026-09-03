'Drishyam The Conclusion' trailer cleared by CBFC: See the rating
What's the story
The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has cleared the trailer for Drishyam The Conclusion with a 'U/A 16+' rating. The two-minute-and-52-second-long promo was passed on Tuesday, September 1, reported Bollywood Hungama. The upcoming film, starring Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran, and Rajat Kapoor among others, is set to hit theaters on October 2.
Event information
Trailer to be launched in Goa
The trailer of Drishyam The Conclusion will be launched in Goa, with the entire star cast expected to attend.
The event is likely to take place on either September 8 or September 9.
Notably, the trailer launch for Drishyam 2 (2022) was also held in Goa and was a grand affair.
Cast insights
Cast and crew of 'Drishyam The Conclusion'
In Drishyam The Conclusion, Devgn reprises his role as Vijay Salgaonkar, while Tabu returns as Meera Deshmukh. Saran and Kapoor also return to the franchise.
New additions to the cast include Jaideep Ahlawat as Rajveer Singh Tomar and Prakash Raj as Indrajith Shetty.
The film is directed by Abhishek Pathak, who also co-wrote it with Aamil Keeyan Khan and Parveez Shaikh.