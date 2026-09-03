Venky Atluri confirms 'Lucky Baskhar 2' with Dulquer Salmaan
What's the story
Dulquer Salmaan and director Venky Atluri, who previously collaborated on the hit crime thriller Lucky Baskhar, are reuniting for a sequel. The announcement was made during an interview ahead of Salmaan's upcoming film I'm Game. During the conversation, Atluri assured that he would soon be back with Lucky Baskhar 2. "As you finish all your commitments, I promise you, I'll come with Lucky Baskhar 2 soon," he said.
Actor-director bond
Salmaan excited to work with Atluri again
Salmaan responded to Atluri's promise, saying, "Soon? Wherever I go, people recognize me from the film, and they call me Baskhar."
He also expressed his eagerness to work with Atluri again.
"You are the one filmmaker that I'll work with again, whether it's Lucky Baskhar 2 or even a fresh script," he said.
Film synopsis
Everything to know about 'Lucky Baskhar'
Lucky Baskhar, released in 2024, was a black comedy heist drama starring Salmaan and Meenakshi Chaudhary.
The story followed Baskhar, a middle-class bank cashier dealing with debts and family responsibilities.
The film also starred Tinnu Anand, P Sai Kumar, Ramki, Raghu Babu, Maanasa Choudhary, Sarvadaman D Banerjee, Kalyani, Sachin Khedekar, and Kasi Viswanath, among others.
It's streaming on Netflix.