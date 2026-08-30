'Drishyam 3': How much did Ajay Devgn, Tabu charge?
What's the story
The third installment of the popular Drishyam franchise, titled Drishyam The Conclusion, is set to hit theaters on October 2. As anticipation builds for this Abhishek Pathak directorial, reports have emerged about the cast's earnings. Ajay Devgn received between ₹18cr and ₹22cr for his role as Vijay Salgaonkar, according to Times Now. His co-stars also earned substantial fees for their performances in this crime thriller.
Co-stars' fees
Shriya Saran, Tabu also part of the cast
Shriya Saran, who reprises her role as Nandini Salgaonkar in Drishyam 3, reportedly charged between ₹1cr and ₹1.5cr for her part.
Ishita Dutta, who plays Anju Salgaonkar, is said to have earned between ₹50L and ₹80L.
Tabu, returning as Meera Deshmukh, allegedly received between ₹2.5cr and ₹3.5cr for her role.
Uncertain fees
How much did Rajat Kapoor receive?
Rajat Kapoor, who plays Mahesh Deshmukh in Drishyam 3, reportedly received between ₹40L and ₹70L for his role.
Prakash Raj and Jaideep Ahlawat are also part of the film, but their acting fees remain undisclosed.
The film is the final installment of the Drishyam franchise and is among the most-awaited projects of the year.