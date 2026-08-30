'Drishyam 3': How much did Ajay Devgn, Tabu charge?

Shriya Saran, who reprises her role as Nandini Salgaonkar in Drishyam 3, reportedly charged between ₹1cr and ₹1.5cr for her part.

Ishita Dutta, who plays Anju Salgaonkar, is said to have earned between ₹50L and ₹80L.

Tabu, returning as Meera Deshmukh, allegedly received between ₹2.5cr and ₹3.5cr for her role.