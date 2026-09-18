Greta Gerwig reveals why she cast Meryl Streep as Aslan
What's the story
Acclaimed director Greta Gerwig has revealed her reasons for casting Meryl Streep as the voice of Aslan in Narnia: The Magician's Nephew. In an interview with Empire, she said, "I wanted someone who was profound but not pretentious, who had gravitas but not morose self-seriousness." "Someone who could communicate depth and pathos as well as joy and delight."
Casting criteria
Gerwig's specific requirements for the role
Gerwig further elaborated on her casting decision, saying she wanted someone "older than 70, so there was a wisdom of experience, but who also had the capacity of fresh wonder, like a child."
"And also to be one of the greatest actors to ever do it. That list is not a long one."
Role confirmation
Streep's casting and other details
The casting of Streep as Aslan was confirmed by Gerwig during her interview.
This comes after a previous collaboration between the two on Gerwig's 2019 adaptation of Little Women, where Streep played Aunt March.
Empire also revealed that Aslan's facial features in Narnia: The Magician's Nephew, heterochromic eyes and a red stripe on his face, were inspired by David Bowie.
Release information
Release date and streaming details of 'Narnia: The Magician's Nephew'
Narnia: The Magician's Nephew is set to hit theaters worldwide on February 12, 2027. It will then stream on Netflix from April 2, 2027.
The film features a star-studded cast including Daniel Craig, Carey Mulligan, Emma Mackey, and Denise Gough alongside Streep.