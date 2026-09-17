Taylor Swift's husband Travis Kelce victimized in a Ponzi scheme

Jawahar operated a Texas-based investment firm, Swiftarc Capital LLC, which started soliciting investments in 2015.

He pooled all the funds into a single investment that depreciated in value but did not inform investors about it.

Instead, he misled them into believing they were profiting and used new investor funds to pay off earlier ones.

The scheme also financed Jawahar's "extravagant lifestyle" of private jets, luxury hotels, and high-end dining.