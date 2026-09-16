Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce install warning alarm around their secluded mansion
What's the story
Pop icon Taylor Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce have taken extreme measures to ensure their privacy in their new Ohio mansion, reported Page Six. The couple has reportedly installed a warning alarm around their property, which alerts trespassers not to enter the premises. A nearby resident revealed to the outlet, "A neighbor approached the house and got a voice warning about not passing onto the property after getting too close to the house."
Property details
The couple purchased the mansion for $5.35 million
The couple bought the 21,000 sq ft lakefront mansion in Bratenahl for $5.35 million (approximately ₹44 crore) back in March.
The property, which is miles away from where the Kansas City Chiefs player grew up in Cleveland Heights, features eight bedrooms and 11 bathrooms.
It also has a game room and a theater.
Security insights
There is a small police force patrolling the area
Patricia Knight Gary, a veteran realtor in the area, told the outlet that there is already a small police force patrolling the village regularly.
She added that even at the condos down the street, there is 24-hour security.
"It does have a small police force that gauge and patrol the village on a regular basis," she added.
Home base
Swift and Kelce's other homes
Despite their new Ohio mansion, Swift and Kelce's primary residence is still in Kansas.
A source told the outlet that Kelce's Leawood home serves as their main base while he continues to play for the Chiefs.
Swift also has homes in Nashville, Rhode Island, Beverly Hills, and a Tribeca apartment.