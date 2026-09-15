Emmys: Stephen Root reveals surprise win felt 'like a mistake'
What's the story
Stephen Root, the acclaimed actor from the hit Apple TV series Widow's Bay, was awarded Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series at the 2026 Emmy Awards. Speaking to PEOPLE, he admitted that hearing his name called felt "like a mistake." "The fact that Widow's Bay has gotten so much attention from the Academy and all these people is just really heartwarming."
Trophy placement
'I'm gonna put it with my wife's dad's Golden Globe'
Root, who has been married to actor Romy Rosemont since 2008, revealed where he plans to display his Emmy trophy.
"I'm gonna put it with my wife's dad's (TV producer Norman Rosemont) Golden Globe, up in our office, put it right next to it."
He also expressed excitement for the upcoming second season of Widow's Bay.
"I'm hoping that they'll be collaborative in the second season," he said of his character Wyck Crawford's dynamic with Matthew Rhys's mayor Tom Loftis.
Show success
Rhys won two Emmys
The 2026 Emmys were a triumphant night for Widow's Bay, with Rhys making history as a two-time winner.
He won the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for Widow's Bay and Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for The Beast in Me.
"It's everything you dream for. And then when it happens, you still can't quite believe it," he told PEOPLE before the ceremony.