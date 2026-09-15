Emmys: Stephen Root reveals surprise win felt 'like a mistake'

Root, who has been married to actor Romy Rosemont since 2008, revealed where he plans to display his Emmy trophy.

"I'm gonna put it with my wife's dad's (TV producer Norman Rosemont) Golden Globe, up in our office, put it right next to it."

He also expressed excitement for the upcoming second season of Widow's Bay.

"I'm hoping that they'll be collaborative in the second season," he said of his character Wyck Crawford's dynamic with Matthew Rhys's mayor Tom Loftis.