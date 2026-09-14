China may have aided Iran in deadly Jordan attack: Report
What's the story
United States officials have claimed that Chinese entities provided Iran with satellite imagery of a US Air Force base in Jordan before a missile attack on July 17. The attack, which targeted the Muwaffaq Salti Air Base, killed three American service members and injured four others. This allegation comes amid Washington's continued pressure on Beijing over its support for Tehran and also ahead of a planned September 24 meeting between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping.
Allegation details
US officials link satellite imagery to strike
The Wall Street Journal reported that US officials have linked the satellite imagery to the strike on Muwaffaq Salti Air Base. They consider it "the clearest evidence yet" of Chinese support for Iran during the conflict.
However, they stopped short of accusing Beijing of direct involvement in the attack, the news outlet stated.
China's response
China rejects allegations of providing satellite imagery
Senior US officials have raised the issue of satellite imagery with their Chinese counterparts, but Beijing has rejected the allegation.
A spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in Washington said cooperation between Beijing and Tehran was consistent with international law.
However, they did not directly address the allegation that Chinese entities provided satellite imagery linked to the July 17 strike.
Sanctions imposed
Evidence of Iran's use of Chinese technology
Evidence of Iran's use of Chinese technology had emerged months before the deadly attack.
The Financial Times reported in April that Iran was using a Chinese-built spy satellite purchased by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps's Aerospace Force from Earth Eye Co. in late 2024.
In May, Washington sanctioned three China-based satellite companies for providing imagery that could enable Iran's military operations and threaten US personnel.
Renewed attacks
Another attack on Muwaffaq Salti Air Base
Iran targeted Muwaffaq Salti Air Base again on September 10, damaging several US aircraft. However, US President Donald Trump denied that any planes were damaged in the latest strike.
The July 17 attack was one of three missile strikes on the base within 24 hours and marked a major escalation in the West Asia conflict after Washington and Tehran suspended an interim ceasefire agreement in June.
Trump's response
Trump downplays reports
Meanwhile, Trump has downplayed the report that Chinese entities supplied Iran with satellite imagery.
"They basically do what we do," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One when asked about it.
"You know what they say? That China spies on us," he said, adding, "I say you're right, and we spy on them, too."