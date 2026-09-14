4 killed, 1 child injured in fresh violence in Manipur
What's the story
Four people were killed and a six-year-old was injured in two separate attacks by armed miscreants in Tamenglong district of Manipur on Sunday. The first attack took place around 5:30am at Tollen village, where Lhingzangai Singsit (46) was shot dead on the spot; her husband Seineh Singsit succumbed to bullet injuries later. Their son was also injured.
Continued violence
WVV alleges attacks carried out by factions of NSCN-IM, ZUF-K
The second attack occurred around 3:00pm in Longpi village, where a man and a woman were killed.
The deceased have been identified as Jilie Singson and Reol Gangte from Longpi village.
The Western Village Volunteer (WVV), a Kuki group, has alleged that the attacks were carried out by factions of NSCN-IM and ZUF-K cadres.
"Following the killings, the attackers allegedly advanced towards the village centre but were confronted and driven back after a gunfire with...Western Village Volunteers," WVV claimed.
Ongoing probe
No group has claimed responsibility for attacks
The injured child from Tollen village is being treated at Silchar Medical College in Assam and is stable.
No group has claimed responsibility for these attacks yet.
Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh condemned the violence, saying, "Such cowardly acts of violence against innocent civilians are unacceptable and have no place in our society."
An investigation is underway.
Official response
No violence would be allowed to disrupt 'path toward peace'
Despite the fresh violence, Manipur Home Minister Govindas Konthoujam has said no act of violence would be allowed to disrupt the state's "path towards peace and normalcy."
Konthoujam said he had directed the authorities concerned "to take all necessary measures to ascertain the facts, identify those responsible and ensure that the law takes its course without fear or favor."
He added that "no act of violence will be allowed to derail Manipur's path toward peace and normalcy..."