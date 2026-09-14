4 killed, 1 child injured in fresh violence in Manipur

The second attack occurred around 3:00pm in Longpi village, where a man and a woman were killed.

The deceased have been identified as Jilie Singson and Reol Gangte from Longpi village.

The Western Village Volunteer (WVV), a Kuki group, has alleged that the attacks were carried out by factions of NSCN-IM and ZUF-K cadres.

"Following the killings, the attackers allegedly advanced towards the village centre but were confronted and driven back after a gunfire with...Western Village Volunteers," WVV claimed.