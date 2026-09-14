When will Yash's 'Toxic' hit OTT?

Despite a strong opening, Toxic's collections dropped significantly after the first week.

On its third Friday, it earned around ₹21L, followed by ₹33L on Saturday and ₹26L on Sunday.

The film recorded an overall occupancy of 25.7% across 292 shows on its third Sunday.

Its Sunday collection was also around 21.2% lower than the previous day's business, showing limited momentum during its third weekend.

The total India net collection stands at ₹249.04cr.