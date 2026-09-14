When will Yash's 'Toxic' hit OTT?
What's the story
After a four-year hiatus, actor Yash made his much-anticipated return with Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups. The film, directed by Geetu Mohandas, was one of the most awaited projects and went through multiple delays before its theatrical release. However, it underperformed at the box office. Now, reports suggest that Toxic may premiere on ZEE5 on September 25 in multiple languages.
Box office performance
Looking at 'Toxic's box office collections
Despite a strong opening, Toxic's collections dropped significantly after the first week.
On its third Friday, it earned around ₹21L, followed by ₹33L on Saturday and ₹26L on Sunday.
The film recorded an overall occupancy of 25.7% across 292 shows on its third Sunday.
Its Sunday collection was also around 21.2% lower than the previous day's business, showing limited momentum during its third weekend.
The total India net collection stands at ₹249.04cr.
Film details
Cast and crew of 'Toxic'
Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups stars an ensemble cast including Yash, Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, and Rukmini Vasanth.
It was produced by KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations with music by Ravi Basrur.
The film's digital release could give it another chance to reach audiences after its disappointing theatrical run.
The project received mixed to negative reviews from critics.